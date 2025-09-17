40 Projects Worth Over 61M Afs Completed In Panjsher

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): About 40 projects, including irrigation canals, concreting and graveling roads, protection walls and sidewalks have been completed in central Panjsher province, an official said on Wednesday.

Governor spokesman Saifuddin Laton, told Pajhwok Afghan News that these projects were implemented by ACTED organization with financial support of the World Bank at a cost of 61.8 million afghanis.

He said 23 projects were completed in Paryan district and 17 in Dara district.

According to him, the projects created job opportunities for a large number of people and solved problems for more than 18,000 families.

Madad Khan, a resident of Kan Asar village in Dara's Abdullah Khil area, told Pajhwok:“Our roads have been rebuilt and people's problems resolved. Before the reconstruction, during winter and cold weather, it was difficult to commute, but now the problem has been solved.”

Currently, 200 other projects are being implemented to provide further facilities for residents in the province.

hz/ma