Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4 Robbers Arrested With 2.2M Afs Stolen Cash In Herat

2025-09-17 02:00:37
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A group of four armed robbers has been arrested with 2.2 million afghanis in western Herat province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Nabi Nabizada said security forces in the fourth police district detained four armed robbers involved in stealing 2.2 million afghanis in cash from the area.

He said the arrested individuals had confessed to their crimes during initial investigations, and their cases would be referred to the judicial organs for legal prosecution after completion of investigations.

He claimed the money obtained was handed over to its original owner after being identified and confirmed.

