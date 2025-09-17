Allied Universal Ranks As“Best Place To Work” According To Employees
|Survey Item
|Our Score
|Typical Benchmark
| Proud to be a member of the company
|93 %
|70–85% (top workplaces)
| Company respects and values diversity
|93 %
|70–80%
| Company has positive societal impact
|91 %
|60–75%
| Intend to stay one year
|91 %
|60–80%
| Manager treats them with dignity and respect
|90 %
|65–80%
| Concerns taken seriously
|86 %
|60–75%
“Conducting an employee engagement survey is essential to understand how our team members feel about their roles and our organization,” said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.“The results place us among the top-performing organizations worldwide and reflect an engaged, committed workforce and a healthy, values-driven organization.”
The results indicate a strong retention outlook and suggest a low voluntary turnover risk; while the high marks in dignity, respect, diversity, and social impact point to a strong, values-driven culture.
About Allied Universal
The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus .
