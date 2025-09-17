Clear Street Hires Owen Lau In Continued Build-Out Across Technology Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lau's Fintech Franchise Complements Clear Street's DNA as Cloud-Native, Financial Infrastructure Designed to Deliver Access to all Markets and Asset Classes, all on the Clear Street Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the capital markets, today announced the appointment of Owen Lau as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, leading equity research coverage of the Financial Technology (“Fintech”) sector. Mr. Lau will report to Director of Research Mara Goldstein.

The move illustrates Clear Street's continued build-out across technology sectors including fintech, disruptive technology and crypto, biotechnology and more, furthering the firm's rapidly growing presence and differentiated insights in these high-growth industries. Clear Street's expansion of technology coverage takes place ahead of the firm's inaugural Disruptive Technology Conference in Palm Beach on November 19-20th. Clear Street will host clients in 1x1's and presentations with more than 30 public and private company tech CEOs. Please click here for more information.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street, said , "Today's announcement is a very natural extension of our mission and our identity. Clear Street is, at its core, capital markets infrastructure that processes billions of dollars in daily activity and handles tens of billions in client balances, consolidated within one single ledger. We started only six years ago with clearing technology where execution, financing and risk management run together on a single, cloud-based and real-time platform. That unified dataset benefits investors with speed and access as we scale our offerings globally and across asset classes. With a robust network of clients that rely on us, we are excited to empower them with more and more insights and value-added opportunities, including now access to fintech expertise, from a firm that started day-one as disruptive, financial technology.”

Owen Lau, Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Clear Street, said ,“I am thrilled to join Clear Street. The intersection of finance and technology is driving innovation at an unprecedented pace. Clear Street's modern platform and commitment to excellence will allow me to deliver valuable insights to clients navigating this complex and fast-moving sector.”

Mr. Lau joins Clear Street with more than a decade of experience in equity research, specializing in financial technology across global capital markets. Prior to joining Clear Street in 2025, he served as Executive Director and Senior Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co., where he led industry research in Fintech and Information Services, including blockchain, exchanges, banks and consumer finance. He has also held positions at Janney Montgomery Scott, S&P Global, Barclays and HSBC. Mr. Lau's extensive background enables him to deliver actionable insights on innovative business models, technology-driven financial products, and evolving market infrastructure. Mr. Lau holds an MBA with Dean's Honors from Columbia Business School, as well as degrees from Purdue University and The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and teaches as adjunct faculty at Columbia University.

Contact:

Ashley DeSimone

Chief Marketing Officer, Clear Street, ...

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the capital markets with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street is scaling one single technology platform to provide access to every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit .