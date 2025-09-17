Armed Forces To Get Single Tri Services Education Corps

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On the final day of the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2025 on Wednesday, a decision by all the Chiefs and Commanders for merging of education branches of the three services to form a single Tri Services Education Corps was announced.

The decision on the formation of three Joint Military Stations was also announced.

Additionally, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan also reviewed the directions given by PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the roadmap of implementing them in a time-bound manner.

The discussion on Wednesday emphasised on enhancing jointness and integration across the Services, fostering interoperability, streamlining decision-making and reforming institutional structures for space, cyber, information and special operations domains.

The session underlined the critical importance of adopting a technology-led approach to modern warfare, with innovations integrated seamlessly into operational doctrine.

It is pertinent to note here that the Combined Commanders' Conference 2025 was conducted by the Armed Forces in Kolkata, West Bengal, from September 15 to 17, 2025.

As the apex-level forum of the Armed Forces, the conference brought together the highest decision-makers from the Ministry of Defence and the three Services to foster strategic and conceptual dialogue.

“The CCC plays a pivotal role in shaping the Armed Forces' future roadmap, enhancing jointness, guiding capability development and ensuring alignment with national security priorities. This year's theme 'Year of Reforms- Transforming for the Future' reflected a focused agenda to prepare the forces for emerging challenges,” said a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The conference commenced with a high-impact demonstration by the Joint Operations Command Centre, followed by a live Air Defence demonstration showcasing state-of-the-art capabilities in air surveillance, missile defence and counter-drone operations.

This was followed by vibrant discussions on the evolving character of future warfare, examining the shifting paradigms of multi-domain operations in the context of rapid technological advancements.

A comprehensive review of major reforms of the last two years and transformational steps was carried out by CDS, which provided clarity on progress achieved.