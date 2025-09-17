Tessany Layher Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Self-Love, Personal Power, And Rewriting Your Story

FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tessany Layher, founder of Tessany Layher Coaching Company, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on the transformational power of mindset, cultivating self-love, and stepping into the life you were always meant to live.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Layher shares how her journey from teen mom to multi-business founder has shaped her belief that you don't need permission to rise-you already have everything you need inside you. She explores how investing in yourself, loving yourself first, and aligning with your purpose can change not just your life, but your legacy.“You have the power to rewrite your story, and it gets to be whatever you want,” said Layher.Tessany's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

