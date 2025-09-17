Aiz Launches B2B Platform To Support U.S. Business Expansion In Japan
Efficiently Identifying the Most Suitable Business Partners
SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo-based Beyond Infinity Inc. (CEO: Ayumi Hosokawa) has officially launched Aiz , a B2B platform designed to help U.S. companies expand into the Japanese market more effectively. By providing access to authentic reviews, transaction outcomes, and cultural insights, Aiz addresses the long-standing challenges of doing business in Japan and supports international companies in building trust with local partners.
In international business, U.S. companies often struggle with differences in culture, business practices, and language barriers. Reliable information about Japanese companies-beyond official websites and brochures-has traditionally been hard to obtain. Aiz was developed to solve this issue by offering practical, real-world insights contributed by Japanese business professionals.
Within only weeks of its launch, Aiz has already accumulated over 700 verified company reviews, providing immediate value to businesses seeking reliable insights.
Key Features of Aiz:
. Detailed Company Profiles with Actionable Insights
Beyond basic corporate data, Aiz provides information on negotiation styles, decision-making processes, and other practical tips for successful business interactions in Japan.
. Real Reviews and Case Outcomes
A community of Japanese businesspeople and entrepreneurs share candid reviews and transaction results, offering a clear picture of whether partnerships were successful.
. Seamless Automatic Translation
All content is automatically translated into English, ensuring U.S. companies can fully access the information without language barriers.
Looking ahead, Beyond Infinity Inc. plans to expand the platform with broader industry coverage and advanced matching features, enabling U.S. businesses to identify and connect with the most suitable Japanese partners.
With Aiz, U.S. companies finally gain direct access to the“real story” of Japanese business environments-helping them reduce risks, save time, and improve their success rate in the world's third-largest economy.
About Beyond Infinity Inc.
Founded: May 2022
Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Ayumi Hosokawa, CEO
Website:
Business: Online platform providing company reviews and business matching services
Press Contact:
Beyond Infinity Inc. – Aiz Operations Office
Email: ...
TAISEI HOSOKAWA
Beyond Infinity Co., Ltd.
...
