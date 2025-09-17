Aiz Launches B2B Platform To Support U.S. Business Expansion In Japan

Efficiently Identifying the Most Suitable Business Partners

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo-based Beyond Infinity Inc. (CEO: Ayumi Hosokawa) has officially launched Aiz , a B2B platform designed to help U.S. companies expand into the Japanese market more effectively. By providing access to authentic reviews, transaction outcomes, and cultural insights, Aiz addresses the long-standing challenges of doing business in Japan and supports international companies in building trust with local partners.

In international business, U.S. companies often struggle with differences in culture, business practices, and language barriers. Reliable information about Japanese companies-beyond official websites and brochures-has traditionally been hard to obtain. Aiz was developed to solve this issue by offering practical, real-world insights contributed by Japanese business professionals.

Within only weeks of its launch, Aiz has already accumulated over 700 verified company reviews, providing immediate value to businesses seeking reliable insights.

Key Features of Aiz:

. Detailed Company Profiles with Actionable Insights

Beyond basic corporate data, Aiz provides information on negotiation styles, decision-making processes, and other practical tips for successful business interactions in Japan.

. Real Reviews and Case Outcomes

A community of Japanese businesspeople and entrepreneurs share candid reviews and transaction results, offering a clear picture of whether partnerships were successful.

. Seamless Automatic Translation

All content is automatically translated into English, ensuring U.S. companies can fully access the information without language barriers.

Looking ahead, Beyond Infinity Inc. plans to expand the platform with broader industry coverage and advanced matching features, enabling U.S. businesses to identify and connect with the most suitable Japanese partners.

With Aiz, U.S. companies finally gain direct access to the“real story” of Japanese business environments-helping them reduce risks, save time, and improve their success rate in the world's third-largest economy.

About Beyond Infinity Inc.

Founded: May 2022

Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Ayumi Hosokawa, CEO

Website:

Business: Online platform providing company reviews and business matching services

Press Contact:

Beyond Infinity Inc. – Aiz Operations Office

Email: ...

TAISEI HOSOKAWA

Beyond Infinity Co., Ltd.

...

