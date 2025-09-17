EQ Fund Solutions Partners With Pristine Advisers To Strengthen Proxy Defense And Shareholder Engagement For Closed-End Funds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQ Fund Solutions (EQ), a leading provider of ownership intelligence, transfer agency, activist and proxy advisory services, announced a strategic partnership with Pristine Advisers, a global investor relations, public relations, and marketing firm. Together, the two firms will deliver comprehensive support to companies and funds - particularly closed-end funds (CEFs) - facing increasing activist investor pressure.

With activist campaigns targeting CEFs at an accelerating pace, many funds are forced into tenders, liquidations, or conversions within months of activist involvement. Recent cases, such as HYB and DMF, highlight how quickly closed-end structures can be dismantled once activists gain momentum.

A Unified Approach to Activist Defense

The EQ–Pristine Advisers partnership combines EQ's shareholder intelligence and proxy defense expertise with Pristine's award-winning IR, PR, and marketing capabilities.

Together, the firms will help clients:



Proactively monitor shareholder bases with real-time intelligence and activist tracking.

Shape and deliver strategic narratives that reinforce long-term value to both institutional and retail investors.

Enhance visibility and trust with media placements, thought leadership, and executive positioning in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and CNBC. Deploy rapid-response communication plans to counter activist campaigns and align proxy messaging with broader brand strategy.

Working Seamlessly with Existing Teams

This partnership is designed to complement existing resources. Many funds and companies already maintain internal IR, PR, or marketing staff - and EQ and Pristine Advisers work seamlessly alongside them. With decades of experience supporting organizations before, during, and after proxy battles, the firms provide added capacity, specialized expertise, and crisis-tested strategies that strengthen internal efforts while keeping shareholder messaging consistent and effective.

Why Preparation Matters

“Too often, funds wait until activism is already well underway - at which point options are limited,” said Paul Torre, President of EQ Fund Solutions.“By partnering with Pristine Advisers, we can help clients anticipate risks, strengthen investor loyalty, and build the communications infrastructure needed to withstand activist pressure before it escalates.”

Patricia Baronowski-Schneider, Founder & CEO of Pristine Advisers, added:

“This partnership ensures that funds are not just reacting to activists, but actively shaping the narrative with their shareholders, media, and the market. Together, we give boards and management teams the tools to preserve long-term strategies while reducing vulnerability.”

“Our partnership with Pristine Advisors demonstrates our commitment to our clients' success. As we expand our capabilities through this partnership, our clients can be confident that they will continue to receive the first-class advice and service they have come to expect from EQ Fund Solutions. We are a full-service partner to our clients and the addition of Pristine's award winning capabilities ensures that we continue to live up to that standard, anticipate clients' needs and excel in our execution. Our clients' success is our success,” said Joanne Palmer, CEO of EQ U.S. Shareholder Services.

Comprehensive Services Available

The collaboration offers bundled services that include:



Ownership intelligence and quarterly shareholder monitoring

Full-service IR/PR/marketing execution

Shareholder letters, FAQs, and retail investor education campaigns

Media and market positioning initiatives Crisis communication and proxy defense readiness



About EQ Fund Solutions

EQ Fund Solutions, a division of Equiniti Group LLC, provides transfer agency, ownership intelligence, proxy solicitation, and activist advisory services to funds and corporations worldwide. EQ is recognized for its deep expertise in activist defense, proxy contests, and shareholder engagement. Learn more at .

About Pristine Advisers

Pristine Advisers is a New York-based Investor Relations, Public Relations, Marketing, and Digital Strategy firm with over 35 years of experience representing global clients across finance, cleantech, consumer, and technology sectors. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

Nicholas Ledford

Director, Marketing and Communications, EQ

...



