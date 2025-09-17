Overit Named Digital Agency Partner For SUNY Morrisville

Partnership to boost student recruitment with data-driven media strategy, creative storytelling, and measurable ROI

- Sean Fitzpatrick, Overit CMOALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Overit , a full-service strategic and creative agency based in Albany, NY, is proud to announce its latest higher education partnership with SUNY Morrisville , a hands-on, career-focused college located in Central New York with deep roots in agricultural and technical education.SUNY Morrisville has launched a forward-thinking digital advertising initiative to support undergraduate enrollment. With a mission rooted in experiential education, the institution is known for offering more than 50 innovative programs-from renewable energy and environmental conservation to equine science and dairy management-all with real-world internships and labs at their core.Overit will lead SUNY Morrisville's digital media strategy and implementation across such platforms as Google, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and OTT (streaming TV), helping the college attract prospective students and drive action at every stage of the enrollment funnel-from inquiry to deposit.“SUNY Morrisville is exactly the kind of institution we love to support-mission-driven, proudly different, and ready to grow,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, Chief Marketing Officer of Overit.“We're thrilled to partner with a team that's as committed to student outcomes and career readiness as they are to innovation in how they reach and engage prospective students. Our job is to help them tell that story-loudly, clearly, and effectively.”SUNY Morrisville recently celebrated an 11% increase in enrollment-a turnaround following a decade of challenges-and is aiming to build on that momentum through a digital-first approach to recruitment. Overit's campaign will focus on amplifying brand awareness, increasing inquiries, and delivering measurable ROI through smart targeting, agile optimization, and strategic messaging.“This is a moment of great challenges for higher education, in terms of shifting demographics and other factors,” said Fitzpatrick,“SUNY Morrisville is ideally positioned to meet this moment, with an amazing array of career-focused degrees and a near-100% success rate for students getting a job after graduation're proud to support this institution's crucial mission-and our team enjoys doing work that connects so many students with a bright future.”This partnership further reinforces Overit's commitment to helping mission-aligned colleges and universities meet enrollment goals through data-driven creative, media strategy, and results-focused execution.Learn more about SUNY Morrisville at and Overit at .About OveritOverit is a full-service creative and consulting agency based in Albany, NY, helping organizations grow through bold branding, strategic consulting, story-driven marketing, and innovative digital solutions. We partner with clients to solve complex challenges - from AI integration and business transformation to campaign execution and content creation. Our in-house production facility, Overit Studios , powers high-impact video, audio, and immersive experiences that bring ideas to life. Learn more at overit and overitstudios.

