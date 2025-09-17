United Nations And Industry Team Announce 2025 World Cold Chain Symposium:“Energizing The Private Sector”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) OzonAction are convening for the fifth annual World Cold Chain Symposium on Nov. 1, 2025, sponsored by Carrier Global Corporation. The program will be held at the United Nations Environment Program Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, ahead of the 37th Montreal Protocol Meeting of the Parties. The theme for this year's event is Energizing the Private Sector, to emphasize the critical role that finance and technology industries play in helping to build business models and expand the sustainable cold chain sector, in addition to government and nongovernmental organization support. Participants and speakers will include diverse high-level expert representatives from the private sector, government, international organizations, academia and non-profit organizations. A recording of the session will be available after the event.

This year's Symposium will highlight the next steps following initial program funding. While pilot projects and grant funding are necessary to spur technology innovation and development, the creation of a sustainable, expandable cold chain sector requires industry engagement and sensible business model formation. The goal for this year's Symposium is to focus on project progression after receiving initial funding, and how best to leverage the private sector to develop certainty in the market for the cold chain.

The sessions comprising the Symposium Cold Chain Opportunities – An Expert Roundtable Success – Programs That Are Working Technologies – Report from the Private Sector for Scalable Projects

Sustainable cold chain sector advancement in developing and developed countries cannot rely solely on government and nonprofit funding, but requires industry buy-in for expansion. The Symposium is one of several important international events that explore the financing and development of cooling and cold chain implementation, including the Montreal Protocol Multilateral Fund Executive Committee Meetings, the Montreal Protocol Open-Ended Working Group Meeting, and the upcoming 37th Montreal Protocol Meeting of the Parties (MOP37), 30th UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30), and others. The Symposium continues the dialogue and provides more context to the challenges and opportunities of developing a sustainable cold chain ahead of the upcoming events.

“Sustainable cold chain expansion requires significant support from the private sector,” said Kevin Fay, Executive Director of the Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCCC).“The World Cold Chain Symposium this year will focus on the important role of private sector to reduce food loss and waste and greenhouse gas emissions, and increase economic opportunity throughout the cold chain.”

For event information, including registration for the program and reception, please visit

UNEP OzonAction is an Implementing Agency of the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. OzonAction's goal is to enable developing countries to meet and sustain their compliance obligations under the treaty.

GFCCC is an independent not-for-profit industry organization that seeks to simultaneously reduce food waste and related greenhouse gas emissions in the processing, transportation, storage, and retail display of cold food by expanding and improving access to energy efficient low-global warming potential technology.



