Nasdaq Private Market Enhances Capital Solutions Capabilities With Key Hires

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading provider of secondary liquidity for private companies, investors and employee shareholders, announced today two key hires in the continued buildout of its Capital Solutions business.

Jason Gilbert and Justine Fisher each bring decades of institutional experience to the team, significantly elevating NPM's ability to partner with private companies as they become more sophisticated and their capital needs more complex. Both Jason and Justine report to Bill Spoor, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Capital Solutions, and work closely with the Company Solutions team on all company-led liquidity programs involving capital formation.

Jason Gilbert brings more than 25 years of capital markets experience to Nasdaq Private Market. He joins from Post Advisory Group, a $15bn fixed income manager, where he was a Managing Director investing in fixed income assets across the energy, food, beverage and restaurant sectors. Prior to Post Advisory Group, Jason spent 21 years at Goldman Sachs as Head of Energy Credit Research in the Investment Bank, overseeing utilities research and in other roles, including on the M&A team. He was ranked more than ten years consecutively by Institutional Investor for outstanding research by the buyside. Jason graduated from Yale University with a degree in Economics and Mathematics.

Justine Fisher has over 23 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance and investor communications. She was most recently CFO of Svante Technologies, a designer and manufacturer of carbon capture equipment, overseeing corporate finance, investor relations, financial reporting and human resources. Prior to that, she was VP/Treasurer at Teck Resources, a $20 billion mining company, where she raised more than $6 billion of capital in addition to leading capital allocation and financial risk management. Justine spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs covering capital structures across the credit spectrum in transportation, commodities and industrials. She graduated from Stanford University in 2002 with a BA/Honors in International Relations and currently serves on the Board of the Louis Brier Home and Hospital in Vancouver.

“We're incredibly fortunate to have Jason and Justine – two individuals with proven track records – at Nasdaq Private Market,” said Bill Spoor.“Their credibility with management teams, relationships with the world's premier asset managers and owners, and extensive market expertise across sectors enable them to play a vital role in serving private companies and accelerating activity on our secondary market platform. Understanding issuers, the businesses they run and the sectors in which they operate will fuel our ability to better serve clients and push our business forward.”

NPM's Capital Solutions Group serves management teams by offering an array of services alongside the firm's company-sponsored tender offer capabilities. These include leading capital introduction to issuers, fund GPs and other financial sponsors, trading, SPV origination, as well as delivering context and market commentary.

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed more than $60 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at . Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

