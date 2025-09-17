WA Solutions Appoints Krishna Venkatasamy As Chief Technology Officer To Lead Product Development And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WA Solutions, a leader in technology-driven inventory management for the MedTech, medical device, and surgical/outpatient industries, today announced the appointment of Krishna Venkatasamy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, he will spearhead the development of the company's new SaaS platform, driving innovation, product lifecycle management, and enhanced commercialization strategies across its growing portfolio.

Venkatasamy brings more than two decades of experience in building and delivering supply chain solutions with leading software vendors. His expertise in designing scalable platforms and aligning technology with market needs will be central to advancing WA Solutions' mission of delivering unmatched visibility and control across medical device inventory.

“We are thrilled to welcome Krishna to the team,” said Anthony Habib, CEO.“His deep experience in scaling supply chain technologies, paired with a passion for innovation, makes him the ideal leader to guide our platform forward. Krishna's global perspective and proven track record will be instrumental in shaping our future and the value we bring to customers.”

The company has long been at the forefront of tech-enabled inventory management, helping manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers reduce costs, optimize field operations, and improve patient care. By combining advanced technology with scalable logistics, WA Solutions ensures greater accuracy, visibility, and control across the medical supply chain.

