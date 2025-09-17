Marcia Dawood Receives National Recognition Through The NYC Big Book Award®

2025 NYC Big Book Award Winner

Author Marcia Dawood

"Do Good While Doing Well: Invest for Change, Reap Financial Rewards, and Increase Your Happiness"

- Mel Robbins, NY Times bestselling author and Podcast hostNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized "Do Good While Doing Well - Invest for Change, Reap Financial Rewards and Increase your Happiness" by Marcia Dawood as the winner in the of Audiobook-Nonfiction category as well as a distinguished favorite in the Business-Entrepreneurship & Small Business category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Do Good While Doing Well - Invest for Change, Reap Financial Rewards and Increase your Happiness"If you've ever wondered how you, as just one person, can make impactful change and really make a difference, this book is for you.Unleash your impact potential with Do Good While Doing Well, a groundbreaking guide designed for those who are eager to make a lasting, meaningful difference, but are unsure how to start. While conventional wisdom may have you believe that charity is the primary, or even only, means for effecting change, this book expands on that notion by introducing you to angel investing as an additional transformative power.Thanks to regulatory shifts by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where Marcia Dawood serves as an advisor, investing in early-stage companies is no longer confined to the wealthy. For example, start-up companies can be invested in with as little as fifty dollars through equity crowdfunding.This book serves as your comprehensive“why-to” manual for angel investing, illuminating how your individual financial contributions can go far beyond monetary value. Whether you're new to investing or simply looking to align your portfolio with your values, Do Good While Doing Well will equip you with the necessary tools and knowledge.By the time you turn the last page, you'll understand the mechanics of angel investing and possess the confidence to use your financial and intellectual leverage as a force for good in the world-all while potentially earning both emotional and financial rewards. Transform your passion into impact; let your investments be the change you wish to see in the world.To find out more about the book, visit the website,NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I'm eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.About the AuthorMarcia Dawood is an early-stage investor who serves as the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, a venture partner with Mindshift Capital, and a member of Golden Seeds. She is the chair emeritus of the Angel Capital Association (ACA), a global professional society for angel investors.Marcia is an associate producer on the award-winning documentary film Show Her the Money. A TEDx speaker and the host of The Angel Next Door podcast, Marcia walks the talk and holds investments in over fifty early-stage companies and funds. She is committed to expanding support for diverse companies that overcome the world's biggest problems and accelerate positive change.Marcia received an MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School. She currently lives in North Carolina with her husband, Izzy, and she feels lucky to be the stepmom to three amazing sons.View the full list of NYC Big Book distinguished favorites, please visit: .NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: .Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 24th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, .

