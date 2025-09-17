India Ready To Take Relationship With EU To Next Level: PM Modi To Ursula Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday extended her warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday over a phone call on a day the European Commission and the High Representative also adopted a Joint Communication outlining a 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' aimed to deepen, broaden, and better coordinate bilateral cooperation.

In response, PM Modi thanked Leyen for her warm wishes and expressed India's readiness to take its relationship with European Union to next level.

PM Modi welcomed the adoption of the new Strategic EU-India Agenda by the EU on Wednesday. The two leaders expressed their commitment for concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations before the end of the year.

"Always a pleasure to speak to President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your warm birthday greetings. Delighted to know about the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted today. India is ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level. It is our shared commitment, shared goal, and shared responsibility. We remain committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi posted on X.

During the phone-call, PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"India remains committed for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated his invitation for the next India-EU Summit to be held in India next year," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Ursula von der Leyen announced the initiative in the 2024-2029 Political Guidelines. She stated that EU with its new strategy is taking its relationship with India to the next level by advancing trade, investment and talent mobility while deepening industrial cooperation in the defence sector at the same time.

"Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU–India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level. Advancing trade, investment and talent mobility. Strengthening our joint economic security. Advancing the clean transition and driving innovation together," Leyen stated.

"Deepening our industrial cooperation in defence. Europe is already India's biggest trading partner and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," she added.

The Joint Communication outlines the EU's strategic vision for enhancing cooperation with India and identifies five areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, building on existing ties while addressing areas that present potential for increased engagement. Amid shifting geopolitical realities, closer EU–India relations are increasingly vital for strengthening economic growth and security, and diversifying supply chains in response to today's uncertain global order, an EU statement detailed.

"The Joint Communication takes forward the proposed EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This will enhance strategic consultations and joint initiatives, including on crisis management, maritime security, cyber defence, and counterterrorism, and foster defence industrial cooperation, focusing on boosting production and technological capabilities, securing supply chains, and driving innovation," it mentioned.

"Launching negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement to facilitate classified information exchange will support closer security and defence cooperation. Closer cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, addressing hybrid threats, space security, and intensifying engagement on Russia's war against Ukraine, shadow fleets, and sanctions are other areas of focus," the statement added.

The Joint Communication also stresses on strengthening regional connectivity initiatives, like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and advances Global Gateway and EU-India trilateral cooperation, with and in third countries. It prioritises increasing interaction and bolstering coordination between India and the EU at all levels, including skills mobility with the pilot European Legal Gateway Office to facilitate labour mobility. It calls for developing a comprehensive mobility cooperation framework covering study, work, and research.

"The Joint Communication identifies significant untapped potential in trade and investment, outlining strategies to strengthen commercial ties, particularly finalising the ongoing negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). It proposes reinforcing supply chains while promoting critical emerging technologies and engagement on digital issues, with particular attention to strengthening economic security within the Trade and Technology Council (TTC)," the EU stated.

"This new strategy also proposes deepening tech cooperation, including a potential EU-India Startup partnership, and invites India to associate with Horizon Europe programme. It suggests ambitious initiatives for decarbonisation and the clean transition, such as intensifying cooperation on renewables, developing green hydrogen capabilities and expanding green finance. Moreover, it highlights opportunities to jointly strengthen food security, and health, climate and disaster resilience," it added.