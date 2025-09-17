GOFO Announces $150M U.S. Super Hubs Investment To Enhance Nationwide Delivery Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Los Angeles and Newark facilities strengthen coast-to-coast logistics capacity, enabling faster service to 70% of the U.S. population.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOFO, a fast-emerging logistics innovator in North America's last-mile delivery market, announced today a commitment of over $150 million for the upcoming launch of U.S. Super Hubs in Los Angeles (LAX Super Hub) and Newark (EWR Super Hub), which are scheduled to open in October 2025. This milestone marks GOFO's rapid transformation from a regional operator into a nationwide player. The investment expands GOFO's U.S. logistics backbone, reducing transit times, enhancing on-time performance, and building network resilience at scale, helping retailers and e-commerce merchants meet growing consumer needs. It also signals GOFO's emergence as a new and noteworthy competitor in the U.S. logistics market.

Founded in 2023, GOFO has expanded its logistics footprint across the United States with nearly 100 hubs and stations supported by more than 30 linehaul routes. This network now enables GOFO to serve 70% of the U.S. population. In August 2025, GOFO further accelerated its international expansion with the acquisition of Cirro Parcel, strengthening its cross-border capabilities and extending its service reach across key global e-commerce markets. The company has invested heavily in advanced sorting technology, fleet capacity, and logistics management systems to ensure accuracy and consistency.

The LAX Super Hub will be able to sort up to 50,000 parcels per hour, while the EWR Super Hub will have a capacity of over 40,000. Together with GOFO's enhanced logistics network, this capacity shortens linehaul-to-delivery times and ensures operational stability during major peak seasons, including Black Friday and Christmas.

The LAX and EWR Super Hubs strengthen GOFO's role as a fast-growing nationwide logistics operator by providing scalable infrastructure to support growing U.S. delivery demand with enhanced capacity, efficiency, and reliability.

