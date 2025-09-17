Zeidler Group Enhances Ongoing Fund Governance Services With Automation And AI Technology

Zeidler Group enhances fund governance by embedding AI and automation, delivering cutting-edge RegTech with deep legal and regulatory expertise.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zeidler Group , the global pioneer in regulatory technology and legal services for the asset management industry, is proud to announce the latest enhancement to its ongoing fund governance service. By embedding automation and AI-driven capabilities into its operations, the RegTech leader continues to deliver best-in-class solutions that combine deep legal and regulatory expertise with cutting-edge innovation.Zeidler Group's ongoing fund governance solution supports global investment management clients in meeting complex regulatory obligations. With this latest development, the firm has empowered its fund registration and governance teams to automatically disseminate documents and filings to the correct regulatory authorities across the EU, EEA, and United Kingdom.The automation ensures:Accurate filings with the relevant regulators.Adherence to local compliance requirements.Consistent monitoring of filings.The embedded technology allows Zeidler's teams to enhance oversight and tracking on Zeidler's proprietary online platform Zeidler Swift, while reducing oversight risks of manual filings and streamlining workflows. Clients can be assured that their regulatory filings are executed correctly and on time, with the added benefit of enhanced accuracy, reduced risk, and greater compliance.While Zeidler Group is recognised as a RegTech pioneer, the firm is equally committed to continuously enhancing its services. The integration of automation and AI elements into traditional fund governance processes is not a change of direction, but a demonstration of Zeidler's commitment to evolving its solutions to meet the fast-paced, deadline-driven demands of the funds industry.Patricia Nitschke, Head of Regulatory Services Division, commented:“Once we have supported our clients with registering their investment funds with the regulatory authorities, our support continues and we provide ongoing fund governance, which includes amongst other services, the filing of updated fund documents, such as offering documents, annual and semi-annual reports, PRIIPs and UCITS K(I)IDs. As an investment funds lawyer, I know how time-sensitive and precise filings must be. Our mission has always been to empower clients with reliable, efficient, and forward-thinking services. I am proud that our Regulatory Services team delivers solutions that continue to raise the bar in safeguarding compliance, reducing oversight and non-compliance risks, and ensuring that clients continue to receive the highest standard of service.”Prashant Patil, Executive Vice President of Technology, added:“In addition to strengthening the robustness of our own systems, this enhancement allows us to seamlessly interconnect our tools and allow our team for an overall oversight of all documents we file and produce for our clients. From creating key documents such as PRIIPs KIDs to automatically submitting them to the relevant regulators and then disseminating the filed versions to all required recipients, the entire process is now managed in just a few clicks. This improved, automated and AI powered, flow brings our technology and regulatory teams together, creating a seamless and enhanced service for our client.”About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a global legal and regulatory technology firm revolutionising how asset managers comply with cross-border fund registration and ongoing regulatory obligations. The firm supports clients with fund registrations across the EU and EEA, as well as in more than 50 jurisdictions worldwide. Zeidler's trusted combination of legal expertise and proprietary technology ensures clients receive accurate, efficient, and future-ready solutions.

