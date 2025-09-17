US Makes First Contribution To Fund Created Under Minerals Agreement Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Reconstruction Investment Fund is beginning its operational work - the first contribution has been made! The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has committed $75 million to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, and Ukraine will double that contribution. Thus, we are forming the starting capital of the Reconstruction Investment Fund at a total of $150 million. This is another important step in launching the Fund's full-fledged work, and as of today we can say: operational work has begun," she wrote.

Svyrydenko noted that the first priorities are projects in energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. According to her, the government aims to implement three projects by the end of 2026.

She emphasized that the fund is built on the principle of equality.

"Ukraine assumes the same financial obligations as the American side, underlining both our responsibility and our vision of the Fund as a genuine instrument of shared recovery and long-term cooperation," Svyrydenko said.

She added that the decision paves the way for financing the first large-scale projects, establishing modern industries, creating new jobs, and developing technological solutions that will strengthen Ukraine's economy and security.

"The start-up capital also carries broader meaning: American investment in Ukraine becomes a guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American business operating in our country," Svyrydenko said.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The agreement was signed in Washington on April 30, 2025, and enters into force on the date of the later note in the exchange of notes between the parties confirming completion of internal procedures.

The U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was officially launched on May 23, 2025. The Fund will invest contributions from the U.S. and Ukraine into projects in natural resource extraction, oil and gas, ports, and related infrastructure in Ukraine.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine