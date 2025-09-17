Melanoma Pipeline 2025: Comprehensive Clinical Trials And Therapies Analysis With Key MOA And ROA Insights By Delveinsight Immatics Biotech, Replimune And BMS, IDEAYA Biosciences And Novartis

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Melanoma pipeline constitutes 150+ key companies continuously working towards developing 170+ Melanoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Melanoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Melanoma Market.

The Melanoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Melanoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Melanoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Melanoma companies working in the treatment market are Immatics Biotechnologies, Replimune and BMS, IDEAYA Biosciences and Novartis, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Genentech, IO Biotech, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, and others, are developing therapies for the Melanoma treatment



Emerging Melanoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IMA203, RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) plus nivolumab, Darovasertib (IDE196), AMTAGVI (lifileucel), OPDIVO (nivolumab), Fianlimab + Cemiplimab, KEYTRUDA, TECENTRIQ + COTELLIC + ZELBORAF, IO102-IO103 + KEYTRUDA, BS001, SGN-BB228, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Melanoma market in the coming years.

In August 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals emphasized that its PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo, is established as the standard of care for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and is also being actively studied in melanoma and multiple myeloma.

In April 2025, IDEAYA Biosciences reported a successful FDA Type D meeting regarding the Phase III registrational trial design to evaluate the safety and efficacy of darovasertib as a potential neoadjuvant therapy for primary uveal melanoma.

In May 2025, Immatics announced the presentation of updated data from its ongoing Phase Ib trial assessing IMA203 in heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients. In February 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb reported that the Phase 3 RELATIVITY-098 trial evaluating Opdualag (nivolumab + relatlimab-rmbw) as adjuvant therapy in resected stage III-IV melanoma failed to meet its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS). The safety findings aligned with the established profiles of nivolumab and relatlimab.

Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is a serious type of skin cancer that develops in melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin (skin pigment). It is less common than other skin cancers but more dangerous due to its ability to spread rapidly to other parts of the body if not detected early. Common signs include changes in the size, shape, or color of moles or new unusual skin growths. Early diagnosis and treatment significantly improve outcomes.

Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Melanoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-

Emerging Melanoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



IMA203: Immatics Biotechnologies

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) plus nivolumab: Replimune and BMS

Darovasertib (IDE196): IDEAYA Biosciences and Novartis

AMTAGVI (lifileucel): Iovance Biotherapeutics

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Fianlimab + Cemiplimab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

KEYTRUDA: Merck

TECENTRIQ + COTELLIC + ZELBORAF: Genentech

IO102-IO103 + KEYTRUDA: IO Biotech

BS001: Binhui Biopharmaceutical SGN-BB228: Pfizer

Melanoma Route of Administration

Melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Melanoma Molecule Type

Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Melanoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Melanoma Assessment by Product Type

Melanoma By Stage and Product Type

Melanoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Melanoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Melanoma Assessment by Molecule Type Melanoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Melanoma Report covers around 170+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Melanoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Melanoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Melanoma therapies

Some of the key companies in the Melanoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Melanoma are - Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche (Genentech), Novartis, Merck, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, and others.

Melanoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Melanoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Melanoma Treatment.

Melanoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Melanoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Melanoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Melanoma drugs and therapies

Melanoma Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of melanoma globally, especially due to increased UV exposure.

Advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapies (e.g., checkpoint inhibitors, BRAF/MEK inhibitors).

Growing adoption of personalized medicine and biomarker-based treatment approaches. Strong R&D investment from pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Melanoma Pipeline Market Barriers



High cost of advanced therapies, limiting access for many patients.

Development of resistance to targeted therapies over time.

Adverse side effects and safety concerns associated with immunotherapies.

Limited treatment options for advanced or treatment-resistant melanoma. Stringent regulatory requirements and long clinical trial timelines.

Scope of Melanoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Melanoma Companies: Immatics Biotechnologies, Replimune and BMS, IDEAYA Biosciences and Novartis, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Genentech, IO Biotech, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, and others

Key Melanoma Therapies: IMA203, RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) plus nivolumab, Darovasertib (IDE196), AMTAGVI (lifileucel), OPDIVO (nivolumab), Fianlimab + Cemiplimab, KEYTRUDA, TECENTRIQ + COTELLIC + ZELBORAF, IO102-IO103 + KEYTRUDA, BS001, SGN-BB228, and others

Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Melanoma current marketed and Melanoma emerging therapies Melanoma Market Dynamics: Melanoma market drivers and Melanoma market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Melanoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Melanoma Report Introduction

2. Melanoma Executive Summary

3. Melanoma Overview

4. Melanoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Melanoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Melanoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Melanoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Melanoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Melanoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Melanoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Melanoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Melanoma Key Companies

14. Melanoma Key Products

15. Melanoma Unmet Needs

16 . Melanoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Melanoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Melanoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.