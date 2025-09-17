GJC's 8Th Edition Of GJS2025 Opens By Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavisji At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th September 2025 : The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS2025) - Diwali Edition officially opened today with a grand inauguration ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The prestigious event was inaugurated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, who attended the #HamaraApnaShow as Chief Guest, marking a proud moment for the Indian gem and jewellery industry.
Also graced by the presence of Shri Pankaj Bhoyar (Honourable Minister of State for Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation and Mining, Government of Maharashtra) and Smt. Chitra Kishor Wagh (Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council). The ceremony was further attended by key industry leaders including Mr. Kirit Bhansali (Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council - GJEPC), Dr. B. Govindan (Chairman, Bhima Jewellers), and Mr. Sandeep Kohli (CEO, Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group & Indriya - Aditya Birla Jewellery). Special guests included Mr. Rajiv Jain (Secretary, Jaipur Jewellery Show) and Mr. Prithviraj Kothari (National President, IBJA - India Bullion and Jewellers Association).
Organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the four-day exhibition runs from 16th to 19th September 2025, GJS2025 brings together 350+ exhibitors, with more than 750 booths, 10,000+ visitors, and 2,000+ hosted buyers from across India, offering unmatched networking and sourcing opportunities.
The GJS2025 Diwali Edition opened with a dazzling showcase of jewellery, ranging from traditional bridal pieces to modern, fashion-forward designs. Themed "Tyohar Bharat Ke, Show Humara Apna", the exhibition features over 400 exhibitors Visitors can explore exquisite designed and innovative jewellery, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive and wedding season.
Addressing the gathering, the honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji said, "The gems and jewellery industry is a vital sector for India as a whole, and for Maharashtra in particular. It is not only a significant contributor to our economy but also an important generator of employment. The tradition of gems and jewellery in our culture dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization and even earlier, with a history of over 10,000-12,000 years. GJC's efforts to bring more players into the organised sector are truly commendable. The Council invite to work with the government by presenting a comprehensive framework for certification and other key initiatives. GJC to enhance the availability of skilled manpower for the gems and jewellery industry through Skill universities
Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC): "It is indeed an honour and a historic moment for GJC. Nine years ago, in 2016, we were privileged to have our industry addressed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, and today we feel the same pride. I extend heartfelt thanks to our Hon'ble Chief Minister. With 30 states contributing, Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 25% of GST collections - truly remarkable. Over the past 20 years, GJC has built a legacy of pride, becoming a trusted bridge between the government and the trade. Whether it is income tax, hallmarking, import-export, GST, PMLA, or budget recommendations - GJC has always represented the voice of jewellers. Through initiatives like Labham, we continue to empower jewellers with knowledge, education, and awareness. The clarity brought by BNS 317 has been a guiding light for jewellers across Maharashtra. On behalf of GJC, I thank our Hon'ble CM and Shri Pankaj Bhoyar for their continuous support."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC, said: "We sincerely thank the Government for its continued support in strengthening business and skill development for our industry. GJC, together with the Government, will form committees to work hand in hand for the sector's growth. Even with 50% tariff implementation, our industry has the unique ability to turn challenges into opportunities. The next two years will bring even greater achievements for India's gems and jewellery sector. We stand firmly with the Government in this journey and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister for his vision and support."
Mr. Saiyam Mehra - Convenor - GJS - welcoming the CM of Maharashtra as Chief Guest stated "It is an honour to welcome Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to the inauguration of GJS2025. His presence reinforces the significance of our industry and the strength of Humara Apna Show. With over 350 exhibitors and thousands of buyers, we anticipate a business turnover of approximately â‚132,000 crore over the next four days. GJS continues to be a catalyst for growth, innovation, and global recognition of India's jewellery"
About GJC:
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council dedicated to addressing the needs and growth of India's gem and jewellery sector with a 360Â° approach. For the past 20 years, GJC has acted as a self-regulated body and trusted bridge between the government and the trade, driving initiatives to protect, progress, and promote the industry while safeguarding its interests.
Also graced by the presence of Shri Pankaj Bhoyar (Honourable Minister of State for Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation and Mining, Government of Maharashtra) and Smt. Chitra Kishor Wagh (Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council). The ceremony was further attended by key industry leaders including Mr. Kirit Bhansali (Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council - GJEPC), Dr. B. Govindan (Chairman, Bhima Jewellers), and Mr. Sandeep Kohli (CEO, Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group & Indriya - Aditya Birla Jewellery). Special guests included Mr. Rajiv Jain (Secretary, Jaipur Jewellery Show) and Mr. Prithviraj Kothari (National President, IBJA - India Bullion and Jewellers Association).
Organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the four-day exhibition runs from 16th to 19th September 2025, GJS2025 brings together 350+ exhibitors, with more than 750 booths, 10,000+ visitors, and 2,000+ hosted buyers from across India, offering unmatched networking and sourcing opportunities.
The GJS2025 Diwali Edition opened with a dazzling showcase of jewellery, ranging from traditional bridal pieces to modern, fashion-forward designs. Themed "Tyohar Bharat Ke, Show Humara Apna", the exhibition features over 400 exhibitors Visitors can explore exquisite designed and innovative jewellery, perfectly timed for the upcoming festive and wedding season.
Addressing the gathering, the honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji said, "The gems and jewellery industry is a vital sector for India as a whole, and for Maharashtra in particular. It is not only a significant contributor to our economy but also an important generator of employment. The tradition of gems and jewellery in our culture dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization and even earlier, with a history of over 10,000-12,000 years. GJC's efforts to bring more players into the organised sector are truly commendable. The Council invite to work with the government by presenting a comprehensive framework for certification and other key initiatives. GJC to enhance the availability of skilled manpower for the gems and jewellery industry through Skill universities
Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC): "It is indeed an honour and a historic moment for GJC. Nine years ago, in 2016, we were privileged to have our industry addressed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, and today we feel the same pride. I extend heartfelt thanks to our Hon'ble Chief Minister. With 30 states contributing, Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 25% of GST collections - truly remarkable. Over the past 20 years, GJC has built a legacy of pride, becoming a trusted bridge between the government and the trade. Whether it is income tax, hallmarking, import-export, GST, PMLA, or budget recommendations - GJC has always represented the voice of jewellers. Through initiatives like Labham, we continue to empower jewellers with knowledge, education, and awareness. The clarity brought by BNS 317 has been a guiding light for jewellers across Maharashtra. On behalf of GJC, I thank our Hon'ble CM and Shri Pankaj Bhoyar for their continuous support."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC, said: "We sincerely thank the Government for its continued support in strengthening business and skill development for our industry. GJC, together with the Government, will form committees to work hand in hand for the sector's growth. Even with 50% tariff implementation, our industry has the unique ability to turn challenges into opportunities. The next two years will bring even greater achievements for India's gems and jewellery sector. We stand firmly with the Government in this journey and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Minister for his vision and support."
Mr. Saiyam Mehra - Convenor - GJS - welcoming the CM of Maharashtra as Chief Guest stated "It is an honour to welcome Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to the inauguration of GJS2025. His presence reinforces the significance of our industry and the strength of Humara Apna Show. With over 350 exhibitors and thousands of buyers, we anticipate a business turnover of approximately â‚132,000 crore over the next four days. GJS continues to be a catalyst for growth, innovation, and global recognition of India's jewellery"
About GJC:
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) is a national trade council dedicated to addressing the needs and growth of India's gem and jewellery sector with a 360Â° approach. For the past 20 years, GJC has acted as a self-regulated body and trusted bridge between the government and the trade, driving initiatives to protect, progress, and promote the industry while safeguarding its interests.
User :- Janki Pranav
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment