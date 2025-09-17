Argentina Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 2025: 100+ Kpis On Market Size & Forecast By End Markets, Precast Products, And Precast Materials 2020-2029
Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The prefabricated construction market in Argentina is expected to grow by 11.5% on annual basis to reach ARS 459.96 billion in 2025.
The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of ARS 412.63 billion to approximately ARS 743.63 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction sector in Argentina, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities across end-markets, materials, and products at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in prefabricated construction, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables.
Reasons to buy
- Comprehensive Market Value Forecasts (2020-2029): Access detailed, data-driven forecasts of the prefabricated construction market's value across a nine-year period, segmented by construction methods, products, materials, and sectors. Granular Product and Component-Level Analysis: Measure the market value of individual prefabricated components - including superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, room modules, and columns & beams - with breakdowns by material and end-use sector. Sector-Wise Breakdown of Prefabrication Demand: Track prefabricated construction adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, with further segmentation by construction type (e.g., single-family vs. multi-family, office, retail, hospitality). Cross-Segmentation for Deeper Clarity: Leverage detailed cross-tabulations such as Product Material and Product Sector to understand layered market structures and identify segment-specific demand patterns.
Scope
Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector
- Residential Single-Family Multi Family Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other Institutional Industrial
Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods
- Panelised construction Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material
- Aluminium Wood Iron & Steel Concrete Glass Other
Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product
- Building Superstructure Roof Construction Floor Construction Interior Room Modules Exterior Walls Columns & Beams Other
Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material X Product
- Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
Argentina Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector
- Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment