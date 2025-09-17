Bosuer Launches New 2-Stroke Off-Road Motorcycle: Performance And Versatility For All Skill Levels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned Chinese manufacturer Bosuer introduces its latest 300cc off-road motorcycle model, designed to meet the needs of riders of all ages and experience levels

ZHEJIANG, China, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhejiang Bosuer Motion Apparatus Co., Ltd. (Bosuer), a renowned Chinese dirt bike manufacturer has officially announced the launch of its new 2-stroke off-road motorcycle, a revolutionary model that promises to redefine the off-road riding experience. This innovative 300cc machine combines the characteristic power of 2-stroke engines with advanced technology and a design focused on versatility.









Outstanding Technical Specifications

The new Bosuer 2-stroke features impressive technical specifications that position it as a leading option in the wholesale dirt bike market:



Engine : 300cc, 2-stroke, water-cooled with electric/kick start

Maximum Power : 35KW at 9000 rpm, offering an immediate and exciting response

Maximum Torque : 38N.m at 7000 rpm for superior performance on demanding terrain

Transmission : 6-speed system for maximum adaptability

Suspension : FASTACE 54/60-930mm front fork with double adjustment and FASTACE 450mm rear fork with adjustable external air bag Weight : Only 115kg, ensuring excellent maneuverability

Designed for All Levels

"This motorcycle represents our commitment to creating accessible vehicles for riders of all ages and experience levels," commented a Bosuer spokesperson Jason. "From beginners looking to enter the world of motocross to experienced riders demanding maximum performance, our new 2-stroke offers the perfect combination of controllable power and advanced technology."

The ergonomic design and integrated safety features make this motorcycle ideal for both young enthusiasts and experienced adults, always maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Advantages of 2-Stroke Technology

Bosuer's 2-stroke engines offer significant advantages for off-road riding:



Immediate throttle response for precise maneuvers on technical terrain

Lower total weight compared to equivalent 4-stroke engines

Simplified maintenance with fewer moving components Superior power-to-weight ratio, ideal for competition and recreation





About Bosuer

Founded in 2002, Bosuer is a leading off-road motorcycle manufacturer, specializing in developing and producing off-road motorcycles and ATVs that blend advanced technology with precision engineering. With extensive R&D experience, the company has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability. Its products meet rigorous international standards and deliver an exceptional riding experience for all user levels. The new 2-stroke motorcycle embodies Bosuer's technical expertise and understanding of growing global market demands.

Contact: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





