Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Danish Opposition Pushes for Stronger Action Against Israel

2025-09-17 09:40:48
(MENAFN) Several opposition parties in Denmark have called on the government to adopt stricter policies toward Israel, including the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Their demand comes after Israel’s recent military campaign in Gaza City and a United Nations report confirming that Israeli forces committed genocide.

Martin Lidegaard, the head of the Danish Social Liberal Party, stressed that Copenhagen should move with determination, according to a news agency on Tuesday.

“I think it’s time for the Danish government to get its finger out, to say it in good Danish, and recognize Palestine as a state and recognize the Palestinians’ right to live,” he stated.

This demand was also repeated by Trine Pertou Mach, the foreign policy spokesperson of the Unity List, who described the government’s reaction as a “stain on our history.”

Similarly, Franciska Rosenkilde, leader of the Alternative party, expressed the same stance.

Rosenkilde further appealed for Denmark to “stop the sale of weapons components for the F-35 aircraft that contribute to the genocide” and to press for stricter trade sanctions on Israel.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen admitted the seriousness of the situation in Gaza and urged Israel to show moderation.

“Israel must hold back. We must have a ceasefire; we must have humanitarian aid unhindered into Gaza. That is the Danish position, and it is only being sharpened by what we see,” he declared.

