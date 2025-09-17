Roger Santer

I am interested in animal behaviour, and the neural mechanisms that underlie it. At the moment I am especially interested in understanding visually-guided behaviour, and I mainly conduct my research on insects and arachnids. My investigations use a range of electrophysiological, behavioural, and computational techniques.

