Roger Santer
-
Lecturer in Zoology,
Aberystwyth University
I am interested in animal behaviour, and the neural mechanisms that underlie it. At the moment I am especially interested in understanding visually-guided behaviour, and I mainly conduct my research on insects and arachnids. My investigations use a range of electrophysiological, behavioural, and computational techniques.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Zoology, Aberystwyth University
