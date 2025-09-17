Michael Oxman
-
Professor of the Practice of Sustainable Business,
Georgia Institute of Technology
Michael serves as the Managing Director of the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business and Professor of the Practice. He teaches business sustainability courses at undergraduate and graduate levels and helps to oversee the Center's industry outreach, partnerships, and educational initiatives. The Center manages a number of initiatives that engage students, faculty, and industry partners including, for example, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact.
Prior to joining Scheller, Michael spent over twenty-five years working at the intersection of international business, sustainability, and risk management including serving in leadership roles at Acorn International, LLC and Business for Social Responsibility (BSR). In these roles, he advised a broad range of international companies on local content, social impact, risk management, community engagement, reporting, corporate social responsibility, and human rights initiatives.
Michael also has extensive commercial experience through his work at Chevron, Price Waterhouse, and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) in political risk, fiscal analysis, and strategic planning functions. Michael's career spans assignments in the US and a broad range of international locations including two overseas residential assignments in Central Asia.
Michael has an MBA from Rice University, an MIA in international political economy from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), and a B.A. from Trinity College in Russian Area Studies.Experience
-
–present
Professor of the Practice of Sustainable Business, Georgia Institute of Technology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment