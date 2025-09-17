Michael Oxman

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-17 09:05:24
  • Professor of the Practice of Sustainable Business, Georgia Institute of Technology
Michael serves as the Managing Director of the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business and Professor of the Practice. He teaches business sustainability courses at undergraduate and graduate levels and helps to oversee the Center's industry outreach, partnerships, and educational initiatives. The Center manages a number of initiatives that engage students, faculty, and industry partners including, for example, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact.

Prior to joining Scheller, Michael spent over twenty-five years working at the intersection of international business, sustainability, and risk management including serving in leadership roles at Acorn International, LLC and Business for Social Responsibility (BSR). In these roles, he advised a broad range of international companies on local content, social impact, risk management, community engagement, reporting, corporate social responsibility, and human rights initiatives.

Michael also has extensive commercial experience through his work at Chevron, Price Waterhouse, and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) in political risk, fiscal analysis, and strategic planning functions. Michael's career spans assignments in the US and a broad range of international locations including two overseas residential assignments in Central Asia.

Michael has an MBA from Rice University, an MIA in international political economy from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), and a B.A. from Trinity College in Russian Area Studies.

  • –present Professor of the Practice of Sustainable Business, Georgia Institute of Technology

