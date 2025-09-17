Leaders From Nine States Receive High Honors From America's Service Commissions

America's Service Commissions logo

Awardees Honored from Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Utah.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eleven leaders from across the nation were recognized in Washington, DC last night at the 2025 Innovation and Leadership Awards, hosted by America's Service Commissions (ASC). The awards program is held each year to recognize the accomplishments of state service commission staff, commissioners, service programs, and champions of national service throughout the United States and its territories.2025 ASC Innovation & Leadership Award Recipients.Friend of America's Service Commissions: US Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska).State Service Leadership Award: Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser (R-Louisiana) and Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera (D-Colorado).Outstanding Commissioner: Allyson Snell (New Hampshire).Outstanding Commission Executive Director: Emily Litchfield (Arizona).Outstanding Commission Staff: Michael Ashmore (Maine).Outstanding Service Program: Salt Lake County Most Vulnerable Population (Utah).Outstanding Service Program Staff: Katie Snow and Victor Barrett (North Carolina).Honor Roll: Maryalice Crofton (Maine) and Melinda Points (Oklahoma)“Each of these awardees has demonstrated leadership and innovation in the national service field,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America's Service Commissions.“They have expanded access to critical community services, secured resources to sustain programming, and engaged countless number of individuals in service to their community. We are grateful for their leadership in each of their respective states, and for their tireless work to continually advance AmeriCorps and service at the local, state, and federal level.”Learn more about the awards and awardees .About America's Service CommissionsAmerica's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-designated public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps State and National funding to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions .

