Alm. Brand A/S Announces Results Of Its Tender Offer For Outstanding DKK Tier 2 Capital Notes
Alm. Brand A/S ("Alm. Brand") today announces the results of its tender offer announced on 15 September 2025 concerning Alm. Brand's outstanding DKK 1,300,000,000 Tier 2 Capital Notes Callable October 2026 (ISIN DK0030487806) (the "Notes") for cash up to a total nominal amount of DKK 400 million at a purchase price of 100.450%, plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer").
The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 CEST today, 17 September 2025, and the Notes will be repurchased on the terms and conditions described in the tender information document dated 15 September 2025 (the“Tender Information Document”).
As of the expiration deadline, DKK 484 million in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes was validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. Alm. Brand accepts for purchase DKK 400 million in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes. The tender instructions have been accepted in accordance with the Tender Information Document at a pro-rata scaling factor of 82.5%. Following Tender Offer, the remaining outstanding nominal amount of Notes is DKK 900 million.
Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 22 September 2025.
Alm. Brand mandated Nordea Bank Abp as dealer manager for the Tender Offer.
Dealer Manager:
Nordea Bank Abp
E-mail: ...
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
-
AS 64 2025 - Alm. Brand AS announces results of its tender offer for outstanding DKK tier 2 capital notes
