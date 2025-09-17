Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nvidia Stock Draws Significant Investor Interest After This Development In China Find Out More


2025-09-17 08:12:05
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock gained the spotlight on Wednesday after it was reported that Beijing has issued a sweeping prohibition on the purchase of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips by the country's leading tech companies.

According to a Financial Times report, the directive, delivered this week by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), instructed major firms, including Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and ByteDance, to halt testing and procurement of Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D, a chip specifically designed for the Chinese market.

Nvidia's stock traded over 1% lower in Wednesday's premarket. A Stocktwits user opined that China will never win the AI war with a ban on Nvidia. 

