Sponsor Reveals Missing Gold Pedestal In Sabarimala Controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: A new revelation has emerged in the ongoing Sabarimala gold plate controversy. Unnikrishnan Potty, the sponsor at the center of the issue, disclosed to Asianet News that a second pedestal was also made for the Dwarapalaka sculptures.

According to him, this additional pedestal was crafted using three sovereigns of gold after the original one began to lose its shine. As it was the Covid period, the replacement was not delivered in person but instead sent across. However, the Devaswom informed him that the new pedestal did not match the original in size. Since it was given as an offering, Unnikrishnan Potty said he never asked for it back, assuming it would have been kept safely in the temple's strong room.

Now, however, he admits there is ambiguity about where the pedestal currently is. Unnikrishnan Potty stated that when he inquired during maintenance checks, he did not receive any clear answer. For him, the only way forward is a vigilance probe to uncover the truth.

High Court Raises Questions

The Kerala High Court has also raised pointed questions regarding this episode. Judges noted contradictions in the records surrounding the gold-plating of the Dwarapalaka sculptures.

According to official documents, the sculptures were already gold-plated in 1999. Yet, in 2019, at the request of sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty, the copper plates were reportedly removed and taken to Chennai for gold-plating again. The court questioned why the sculptures needed to be replated if they were already done two decades earlier.

Another critical point under scrutiny is the supporting pedestal of the Dwarapalakas. Records show that in 2019, 394 grams of gold were used in the plating process. With multiple versions of the events emerging, the court has stressed the need for clarity and investigation into these inconsistencies.

“The Pedestal Won't Go Anywhere”

Reacting to the claims, former Devaswom Board President A. Padmakumar told Asianet News that the gold pedestal is safe and has not gone missing. He confirmed it was not sent back under any circumstances and reassured devotees that it remained intact. Still, Padmakumar welcomed the idea of a vigilance probe, stating that such an inquiry would help clear any lingering doubts.

Meanwhile, the High Court is set to hear the related petition today. Much now depends on the government's stance and the outcome of the legal proceedings, as controversies surrounding offerings to Sabarimala's sacred shrine continue to stir debate and concern among devotees.