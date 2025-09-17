Weather Today: Rains Lash Delhi, Noida, Bringing Respite From Heatwave

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rains lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida, bringing respite from the heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the national capital under yellow alert for the day, according to PTI.

In the recent weather notification, it stated that rainfall is expected in several areas of Delhi, including East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi, likely to be accompanied by thunder and strong winds in the coming hours.

The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 25.6°C today, which is 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the weather office.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 82% at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 35°C. At 9 am, Delhi's air quality was categorised as "moderate", with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 107.

(This is a developing story. More to come)