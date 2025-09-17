Benton Arranges $1.7M Private Placement With Plans To Resume Drilling At Great Burnt
The Financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.
Benton intends to resume drilling this week, with plans to expand both South Pond and the Great Burnt Deposit. Benton has identified multiple high priority drill targets on the project (see Company news release dated September 9, 2025) and will aim to test several of these targets in the upcoming drill campaign.
QP
Stephen House (P.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President
Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.
