K9 Gold Enters Into An Exploration And Option To Purchase Agreement For Newmont's Trinity Silver Project
| Cut-off grade
Ag oz/ton
| Resource
category
| Mineralization
type
|Tons
| oz/ton
Ag
| Contained
Ag (oz)
|0.5
|Inferred
|Oxide
|6,430,000
|1.134
|7,287,000
Sulphide Mineralization
|Cut-off grade Ag oz/ton
|Resource category
|Mineralization type
|Tons
| oz/ton
Ag
| Contained
Ag (oz)
|%Pb
| Contained
Pb (lbs)
|%Zn
|Contained Zn (lbs)
|0.8
|Inferred
|Sulphide
|19,790,000
|1.07
|21,165,000
|0.217
|85,957,000
|0.354
|140,253,000
An historic stockpile exists on the property with a reported content of:
| Mineralization
type
|Tons
| grade oz/ton
Ag
| contained
oz Ag
|Oxide
|397,744
|0.94-1.40
|417,022
|Sulphide
|30,890
|9.48-13.70
|365,747
These estimates are considered to be historic in nature. Although these estimates were made by a well-established international engineering consultancy group, the Company is not treating these historic estimates as a current resource. The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as a current resource and there is no guarantee that further work will convert these historical estimates to current resources. Additional work to upgrade to a current estimate for the in-place mineralization will include a detailed review of historic drilling to evaluate its validity, twinning of selected drill holes and possibly additional drilling. For the stockpile, a program of test hole drilling will be required.
The Trinity project lies on the western flank of the Trinity Range, one of the generally north-trending ranges formed during Tertiary extension of the Basin and Range Province.
Within the Trinity Range, the basement rocks are comprised of the Middle Triassic to Early Jurassic near-shore deltaic deposits of the Auld Lang Syne Group, which are represented by phyllite, argillite, quartzite, and dirty limestone at the Trinity project. The best-represented pre-Cenozoic deformation in this portion of the Trinity Range is the Jurassic and Cretaceous Nevadan Orogeny, which resulted in low-grade regional metamorphism, variably directed folding, and thrust faulting. A Cretaceous intrusive episode culminated the Nevadan Orogeny and is exemplified by a Cretaceous granodiorite stock just northeast of the Trinity project.
Tertiary volcanic and sedimentary rocks and Quaternary sediments are abundant in the Trinity project area. There is a thin Tertiary rhyolite sequence along the central north-south axis of the property that includes the resource area. These volcanic rocks overlie the Mesozoic phyllite and argillite, exposed to the east, but are separated by an argillite breccia that is closely associated with faulting. The rhyolite includes interbedded rhyolitic flows, welded tuffs, air-fall tuffs, epiclastic tuffs, and lacustrine deposits. Several rhyolite domes, dikes, and sills have also been identified on the property, some of which may be related to mineralization. Early Tertiary north- to northwest-trending faults are present in the Trinity project area, as are younger north- to northeast-trending normal faults. Late Tertiary and/or Quaternary bench and channel gravel deposits and Quaternary alluvium and outwash unconformably overly the rhyolites and cover the western part of the property.
Rhyolite porphyry, aphanitic rhyolite, and volcaniclastic rocks are the principal host rocks for mineralization in the Trinity mine area. Silicification and quartz-adularia-sericite alteration are associated with the mineralization. Tertiary rhyolitic tuffs and flows were extensively altered and form a halo extending 1.6 miles beyond the main mineralized area. This alteration affected the Auld Lang Syne Group only locally along faults and breccia zones.
Mineralization at the Trinity project is controlled by a northeast-trending zone of normal faults. Silver, lead, and zinc mineralization occurs in fractures and bedding planes in Tertiary rhyolite in the hanging- wall block of the fault zone. Although mineralization continues downward into the underlying Triassic rocks, it is more tightly constrained to fractures that host higher-grade vein mineralization. The original Trinity silver deposit can generally be divided into two parts: a sulfide zone below the current pit and to the northeast, and an overlying oxide zone. Borax's mining in the late 1980s focused on a portion of the oxide zone.
Mineralization occurs as oxidized and unoxidized sulfides in veinlets, as fracture-controlled mineralization, and as disseminations within the host rocks, including breccia matrix. Sulfide mineralization consists mainly of pyrite, sphalerite, galena, marcasite, and minor arsenopyrite with various silver minerals, including tetrahedrite-freibergite, pyrargyrite, minor argentite, and rare native silver, with traces of gold, pyrrhotite, stannite, and chalcopyrite. Low-grade lead and zinc have the potential to add value as byproducts.
Next Steps
The Company plans to immediately commence work on a review of all historic data and to create an updated database for the project. Artificial Intelligence will be incorporated to review all geological, geophysical and geochemical data with the objective of creating an updated deposit model. A review of structural patterns is also planned, using satellite imagery and other geospatial information. Field work will include sampling of the historical stockpile and drilling to twin key historical drill holes.
This will be followed by additional drilling leading to an updated mineral resource estimate.
About K9 Gold Corp
K9 Gold Corp has assembled a highly experienced and dynamic team to explore the Trinity Silver Project. K9 also operates the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020).
Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.
