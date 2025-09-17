Savitri Network Officially Launches And Opens Private Sale On September 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savitri Network, a next-generation blockchain with a dual-token model, officially launched on September 15, 2025, at 12:00 PM UTC+0.

Savitri Network, a next-generation blockchain with a dual-token model, officially launched on September 15, 2025, at 12:00 PM UTC+0. The highly anticipated event introduces a unique and innovative approach to blockchain technology and also kicks off the private sale of the blockchain's native token, $SAVI, giving crypto enthusiasts the opportunity to join the project in its early stages.

Savitri Network seamlessly combines artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, and governance convergence into a single, sustainable ecosystem, driving real-world adoption of blockchain technology. The project aims to go beyond the common use of blockchain networks, which are often focused primarily on financial transactions.

Savitri Network supports predictable, ultra-low transaction costs, seamless IoT data integration, and AI-powered services directly on-chain. These features expand its use cases beyond financial operations. As a result, the network has the potential to serve as the foundational operating layer for various real-world industries, including logistics, healthcare, and supply chain management.

Key features of Savitri Network include:



Dynamic staking rewards that adjust over time (8% → 5% → 3%) to balance incentives and sustainability.

Enterprise-ready design: A fixed transaction fee of $0.0035 per transaction, making blockchain integration viable at scale.

High-speed performance: 230,000 transactions per second (TPS) with confirmation in just 836 milliseconds.

Energy efficiency: Up to 95% lower energy consumption compared to most blockchains.

Developer-friendly tools: Easy-to-use APIs and SDKs for seamless developer access.

Broad technological support: Real-world interoperability between IoT devices, AI models, and enterprise systems.

One of Savitri Network's most notable innovations is its dual-token model, centered around two robust tokens: $SAVI and $VOTE.

The $SAVI coin is the backbone of the Savitri Network ecosystem. It is designed to power transactions, staking, AI model payments, and IoT services. With a total supply of 2 billion $SAVI coins and a 50-year emission model with adaptive deflation, $SAVI ensures both stability and longevity. Ten percent of the total supply is allocated to the private sale, which begins on launch day. The $VOTE token is built to enable transparent, community-driven governance. It allows holders to influence the network's future and earn rewards by participating in governance processes. $VOTE uses a quadratic voting system and incorporates a deflationary burn mechanism that reduces supply over time.



Savitri Network employs Proof-of-Unity (PoU) as its consensus mechanism, designed for speed, fairness, and inclusivity. PoU ensures fast, low-cost, and eco-friendly validation without the need for mining, complex staking, or centralized authority. Instead, it encourages collaboration, minimizes energy waste, and promotes true decentralization.

The team behind Savitri Network emphasizes that it is building an innovative blockchain designed to last for the next 100 years, with a focus on real-world adoption and purpose-driven innovation.

Join the $SAVI Coin private sale and become part of the project at the very start of its promising journey. The event features structured vesting, ensuring investor protection and fostering long-term value creation for the token.

About Savitri Network

Savitri Network's blockchain stands out with its infrastructure optimized for real-world enterprise adoption. The project appeals to crypto enthusiasts seeking ethical and scalable initiatives, as well as developers building on-chain, AI-driven, or IoT-based applications. In the future, Savitri Network aims to support enterprises and governments seeking traceability and ESG compliance.

The Savitri Network team encourages communities in emerging markets and forward-looking investors to join its purpose-driven infrastructure built for utility and longevity.

Learn more about Savitri Network on its official website and social media channels.

