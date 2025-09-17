Metsola: We Are Opening Permanent Representation Of European Parliament In Kyiv
"We are opening a permanent representation office of the European Parliament here in Kyiv, so that we are present on the ground, working alongside you every day. This was our commitment to you, and we have kept it," the President of the European Parliament stressed.
The politician began her speech in the Verkhovna Rada by paying tribute to the memory of former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy, who was killed in Lviv.
Metsola also noted that before visiting the Ukrainian parliament, she visited the memorial wall, where she honored the memory of the fallen soldiers who fought for Ukraine's freedom and independence from the aggressor.
In her speech, the President of the European Parliament also stressed the importance of sanctions pressure on the aggressor, the return of abducted Ukrainian children, and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, European Parliament President Metsola arrived in Kyiv . Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk called Metsola's visit an important signal of unity and unwavering support for Ukraine.
