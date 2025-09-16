Finance Ministry Presents Three New Investor Facilitation Packages To PM To Boost Investment Climate

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced the submission of three new investor facilitation packages to Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, as part of ongoing efforts to stimulate private investment and enhance the business environment in Egypt.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of The Investor conference, Kouchouk affirmed that the Ministry's approach is rooted in“partnership and support,” with a focus on implementing practical measures that ease burdens on investors and provide clarity in financial dealings.

Among the proposed packages is a second comprehensive tax facilitation package, which the Minister described as“highly diverse and offering broad incentives.” He emphasized that the overarching goal is to reduce the time, cost, and administrative burden for compliant investors, while delivering services that align with economic realities and benefit both the state and the private sector.

Kouchouk also revealed the formation of a specialized financial committee dedicated to identifying and resolving collective issues, particularly in tax-related matters. He noted that the committee has already successfully resolved hundreds of cases.

In addition, he called for establishing a permanent institutional mechanism to address the needs of the real estate development sector through structured dialogue between the Ministry of Finance and developers. This would allow for ongoing engagement to identify sector-specific challenges and develop tailored solutions.

Highlighting Egypt's recent investment momentum, Kouchouk reported that private investments have grown by over 65%, compared to an average of 30% in previous years. He described this surge as unprecedented in recent decades, spanning both domestic and foreign private capital.

The Minister further announced the upcoming launch of new tax facilitation packages aimed at supporting economic activities and strengthening ties with the Ministry's taxpayer partners.

Kouchouk also emphasized the need to bolster the role of investment funds and institutional investors in promoting sustainable economic growth, expressing optimism about continued improvement in Egypt's economic performance in the near future.

Capital Market Developments and Real Estate Investment

Mohamed Farid, Chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), highlighted the expanding role of securitization bonds as key financing tools in Egypt's capital market, noting that both listed and non-listed companies can benefit.

He revealed that, from 2022 through August 2025, there have been 30 securitization bond issuances backed by mortgage and real estate portfolios, valued at EGP 7.2bn-accounting for approximately 36.6% of total securitization activity, which has reached EGP 211bn.

Farid also addressed the growing digitalization of investment, citing the FRA's regulation allowing the creation of digital platforms for real estate investment fund certificates. This has led to the submission of 17 applications, including 13 to establish new real estate investment funds and four for licenses related to promotion, underwriting, and fund management.

This initiative follows extensive discussions with real estate platform operators to understand their business models and ensure alignment with Egypt's non-banking financial regulations.

Currently, three digital real estate platforms are in the process of establishing and licensing investment fund companies. Farid emphasized that these efforts promote regulation, protect investors, and ensure service sustainability.

He further pointed out that recent accounting standard updates-allowing companies to revalue assets at fair market value-have improved the financial positions of several real estate firms.

Farid concluded by stressing the importance of real estate investment funds, sustainability standards, and institutional investment in building competitive and resilient communities. He reiterated that continued growth in the sector depends on a strong partnership between the state and the private sector.