Ireland- Based Thermahood Addresses Home Safety Risks From Recessed Lighting Through Budget-Friendly, DIY Solution

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Across the United States, interest in recessed lighting in homes is growing, with Accio reporting that“the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% (2024–2030), reaching $9.87 billion by 2033, fueled by residential and commercial construction rebounds.” However, despite renewed popularity, these lights have come under fire for leaving homeowners vulnerable to problems such as air leakage, mold, and even pest control. Addressing these needs head-on is Ireland-based Thermahood , developers of an innovative home solution that's prioritizing safety, convenience, and accessibility for homeowners globally.

“Recessed lights have become a staple in homes internationally, with their prevalence stemming from affordability, their ability to improve ambiance, and minimalist design,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden.“But, many homeowners are unaware of the problems these lights can cause. Our goal is to raise awareness of these concerns, all while providing a remedy that doesn't take a chunk out of homeowners' wallets.”

Founded by Boden in 2013 following years of experience in construction, insulation, and drywall, Thermahood is an internationally-sold flame-retardant hood for recessed lighting. When placed behind the lights in the attic, the hoods create an air-tight seal that reduces risk of condensation and mold formation, improves air quality in the home through reduced airflow, improves insulation, lowers risks of fire, aids in noise reduction, and helps prevent insects from flying into the home. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily through a simple DIY process, the hoods require little to no maintenance after installation, immediately targeting risks.

“One of the key inspirations for Thermahood was protecting my baby, whose room at the time was frigid from drafts,” added Boden.“When I realized the culprit was recessed lights, I set to work designing a cover, one that would keep warmth in during winter and cool air in during the summer. The results shocked me- recessed lights could gut insulation by up to 30%, leaving us truly vulnerable in the long-term. I'm proud I could develop a product that tackles these issues for homeowners across the globe, as well as grateful for the platform I have built that allows me to share this knowledge far and wide.”

Thermahood was released in the United States last year, with availability through Amazon and Walmart. A 10 pack costs $99.99.

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

