Union Minister C.R. Paatil, BJP Legislator Rivaba Jadeja Recall PM Modi's Simplicity Before His Birthday Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, the social media campaign #MyModiStory has gained momentum, with BJP leaders and supporters sharing personal recollections that underline the Prime Minister's humility, discipline, and ability to inspire through everyday actions.

In a post on X, Gujarat BJP President and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil recalled an incident from the time when PM Modi served as the party's National General Secretary.

Prime Minister Modi had attended the wedding of a BJP worker in Surat when he suddenly received a word about an urgent and unplanned meeting scheduled in Ahmedabad the very next day, the Union Minister said.

With no train reservation available on short notice, efforts were made to secure a berth on the Kutch Express. However, all seats were full.

Instead of showing hesitation or discomfort, PM Modi reportedly suggested that a general-class ticket be purchased. That same night, the Prime Minister travelled in an ordinary train compartment, making the long journey by train to Ahmedabad and arriving on time for the meeting.

Union Minister Paatil described this episode as a "living example" of PM Modi's simplicity, commitment to duty, and approach of placing the nation above personal comfort.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja shared her own story under the hashtag "MyModiStory".

She described how even PM Modi's smallest gestures often carry deep lessons and personal connections.

Recalling one particular moment on her daughter's birthday, Rivaba Jadeja said that she was touched by how the Prime Minister's thoughtful actions turned a simple occasion into an extraordinary one.

Prime Minister Modi had lauded the initiative of Rivaba Jadeja for supporting underprivileged girls through the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme.

On the occasion of her daughter Kunwaribashree Nidhyanaba's fifth birthday on June 8, Rivaba Jadeja announced that she would open 101 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts at the Jamnagar post office.

The Jadeja couple personally deposited Rs 11,000 in each account, ensuring a strong financial start for 101 girls.

In a letter of appreciation, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "It is heartwarming to learn about your gesture of opening 101 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts in the post office for 101 girls. The philanthropic initiative to make the initial deposit in every account to celebrate the fifth birthday of your daughter, Nidhyanaba, is admirable. May you continue to contribute towards the larger good of society. Such voluntary efforts will generate a positive message within the society and inspire all."

A Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 250 and allows contributions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

Deposits may be made for a maximum of 15 years from the date of opening the account.

Once the girl reaches the age of 18 years or has completed her Class 10 education, their parents are permitted to withdraw up to 50 per cent of the balance in a given financial year.

Withdrawals can be made either in a single transaction or in installments, with one withdrawal allowed per year for a period of up to five years.

The account matures after 21 years from the date of opening or at the time of the girl's marriage after she turns 18, whichever comes earlier.