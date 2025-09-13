GRSE Adds Greater Punch To Navy's Anti-Submarine Capability, Delivers Second ASW SWC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 13 (IANS) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd delivered INS Androth, second in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs) being built by the shipyard, to the Navy on Saturday.

The first warship of this series, INS Arnala, was delivered on May 8 this year and commissioned into the Navy on June 18, 2025.

Androth was accepted on behalf of the Indian Navy by Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, CSO (Tech), ENC.

Named after the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep Archipelago, this warship is also the second warship of this class on which an indigenous 30 mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), manufactured by GRSE, has been fitted.

The Indian Navy had placed an order for 16 Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASWSWCs), eight each to be built by GRSE and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. GRSE has already delivered two out of its eight vessels.

“This milestone highlights GRSE's consistent record of reliability, focus on indigenisation, and unwavering commitment to strengthening India's maritime security. ASW SWCs have nearly 88 per cent indigenous content, displaying GRSE's commitment towards the Government of India's Atmanirbharta and 'Make in India' vision,” an official said.

These ships are capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as Search and Attack. They can also carry out coordinated anti-submarine operations with aircraft. These ships have Combat Management Systems on board and will be armed with lightweight torpedoes as well as anti-submarine warfare rockets. These ships will have a complement of 57 personnel, including seven officers.

With three water jets (fitted to marine diesel engines), Androth is extremely agile and maneuverable. A great advantage is that she only requires a draught of 2.7-metres, allowing her to access the coasts easily in search of sub-surface threats.

GRSE is currently building 13 more warships, including two P17A advanced stealth frigates, six ASW SWCs, a Survey Vessel (Large) and four Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. Apart from this, the shipyard is building 26 other vessels, nine of which are export platforms. GRSE is also expecting the conclusion of a prestigious contract to build 05 New Generation Corvettes in this financial year.