Shyam Metalics Organises Blood Donation Camp At Jamuria Plant With Over 800 Employee Volunteers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 13, 2025: Shyam Metalics, an integrated metal producing company, successfully organised a large-scale Blood Donation Camp today at its Jamuria Plant with the participation of 800 employees, reaffirming its commitment to community welfare and social responsibility. The initiative reflected not just compassion but also the spirit of unity in action, showing how the solidarity of a workforce can extend beyond the plant gates to touch the larger community.
The initiative was inaugurated by Mr. S.K. Maity, Plant Head, Shyam Metalics, Jamuria Unit, followed by the commencement of the blood donation camp. The day-long event saw an enthusiastic turnout from employees, volunteers, and guests. The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Maharaj Somatma Nanda, Maharaj, Asansol; Mrs. Latifa Kazi, Zilla Parishad Member, Paschim Bardhaman; Mr. Narendranath Chakraborty, MLA, Pandabeswar; and Mr. Hareram Singh, MLA, Jamuria amongst others.
Guests delivered motivational speeches and interacted with the employees, lauding Shyam Metalics' efforts to foster a culture of social service. They also visited the donation camp and encouraged donors.
Mr. Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Shyam Metalics, commented, "Community welfare has always been integral to our way of working. An initiative like this is about creating a culture of compassion and responsibility. I am humbled to see our employees take such strong ownership of this cause. This initiative reflects our workforce's spirit of solidarity and our belief that when the community thrives, we thrive. It reminds us that industry is not separate from society, we are part of it, and we must contribute in every way possible to ensure its well-being."
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. S.K. Maity, Plant Head, Shyam Metalics, Jamuria Unit, said, "Our plant's culture of unity has flowed outward, bridging industry and society, and I thank every individual who made this possible. When employees step forward together for a cause like this, it shows how deeply we value life and community beyond the boundaries of our plant. I am grateful to every employee who came forward to donate, and to our guests who encouraged and supported this initiative."
The event highlighted the significance of voluntary blood donation and showcased how collective participation can play a vital role in strengthening healthcare support systems. It stood as a reminder that when people come together with compassion, their combined efforts not only save lives but also strengthen the bond between industry and society.
About Shyam Metalics
Shyam Metalics is a leading and fastest-growing integrated metal-producing company based in India primarily in the steel Industry in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with a focus on Long Steel Products, Ferro Alloys, Aluminium and Stainless Steel. The company got listed itself on the exchanges in 2021 and as on date of this press release possesses a market capitalization of Rs. 26,351 Cr. Spearheaded by Mr. B. Bhushan, Chairman and Managing Director, the company strives to deliver unparalleled quality through their customised value-added solutions to meet business requirements. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, the company is amongst the largest producers of ferro alloys in terms of installed capacity in India (Source: CRISIL Report).
The company has the ability to sell intermediate and final products across the steel value chain. Shyam Metalics is one of the leading players in terms of pellet capacity and the largest coal fired player in the sponge iron industry in terms of sponge iron capacity in India. As on date, the aggregate installed metal capacity of its manufacturing plants is 15.13 MTPA (comprising intermediate and final products) and having 467 MW aggregated installed capacity captive power plants.
