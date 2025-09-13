All Emirates A380 Services To New York To Offer The Premium Economy Cabin
Dubai: Emirates has announced that its A380 services to New York JFK will all feature four cabin classes, including the award-winning Premium Economy cabin.
The direct flights EK201/202, which serve the daily Dubai/ New York JFK service, are scheduled to operate with Premium Economy from 1 December.
In addition, Emirates' other daily services via Milan, operating as EK205/206, will feature the signature Premium Economy experience from 10 November. Customers travelling between Dubai and Milan will now have the freedom to select Premium Economy seats from two daily flights.
The new upgrades to Emirates' Dubai – New York service will complement flights EK203/204, which already serve customers daily with the Premium Economy cabin.
These additions will expand Emirates' network of destinations offering Premium Economy on its fleet of A380s, B777s, and A350 aircraft to 68 global points by March 2026.
Explore Emirates A380's Premium Economy cabin virtually here-
