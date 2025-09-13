MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is 'back to basics' as he resumes hardcore training for a stronger body and mindset.

The 'Dhadak 2' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos of himself working on his physique.

From polishing his kickboxing skills, to trying to pull a car from his waist, to pull-ups, to working out underwater, Siddhant's latest post is a motivation for every fitness enthusiast out there.

While it is not certain which project Siddhant is working on at the moment, he is reported to have been roped in for Vikas Bahl's "Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling".

In an Instagram video, the 'Gully Boy' actor was seen exiting Bahl's residence, along with a few others. The director also stepped outside to see off Siddhant and his team. The actor and director duo even posed for the shutterbugs.

If the reports are to be believed, the movie will also star Jaya Bachchan, Sharad Kelkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles, along with others.

However, nothing has been made official till now.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka, "Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling" is expected to reach the theatres by the end of 2025.

Back in August, Siddhant got existential and exhibited his poetic side. He took to his Instagram and dropped a string of pictures from his routine life. The post included stills from his gym time, his bare upper body, him going up a trek, and pages from his diary.

For the caption, he penned a poem that read,“What did you bring...which got lost? Thus thousands of desires are sold in the market... Just one pen which got lost in this“auto-correct” society. A couple of pens are also lost on which dreams were written and erased. In the fear that 'someone might see'. That 'misfit' shirt which was lying in the cupboard”.

"Waiting for that one day, this was something old of mine which got lost, just like that all desires are bought today in the pockets of ripped jeans. The dreams which were embarrassing in the pages. today are printed in the newspapers," Siddhant added.