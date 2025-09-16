Leading Denver Law Firms Senn Visciano Canges And Fortis Law Partners Combine To Form Senn Fortis

Senn Fortis

Senn Fortis Partners (David Camp, Christine Lamb, Bryan McKae)

Firms combine deep expertise in real estate, employment, litigation, construction, and corporate law with attentive, results-driven client service.

- Bryan McKae, managing partner at Senn Fortis

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Senn Visciano Canges P.C. and Fortis Law Partners LLC today announced their combination, forming Senn Fortis LLC . The firm unites two premier legal teams with deep experience from some of the nation's most prestigious law schools and law firms, providing top-tier talent in the practice areas of alternative dispute resolution, real estate, employment, litigation, construction, and corporate law.

Senn Visciano Canges P.C. is widely regarded for its premier real estate practice, led by founder Mark Senn, author of the authoritative“Commercial Real Estate Transactions Handbook” on real estate and leasing issues. The firm has also built highly respected practices in business law, construction law, and litigation, reinforcing its reputation as a leading Colorado law firm.

Fortis Law Partners LLC has extensive expertise in employment law and high-stakes litigation, including winning some of the largest civil theft judgments in Colorado for three consecutive years. The Denver Business Journal awarded the firm a win in the medium-size business category of its Small Business Awards and also named it one of Colorado's fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

Together, the combined firms offer clients expanded capabilities, sophisticated expertise, strategic insight, and personalized attention. Built on shared values of exceptional quality, relentless client service, and a collaborative, business-minded approach, the combination builds upon each firm's reputation for delivering trusted counsel and successful outcomes.

"We are uniting two preeminent firms that share the same values-top-tier legal skills combined with personal attention to clients," said Bryan McKae , managing partner at Senn Fortis.“By joining forces, we can offer clients of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 companies, a deeper bench and broader expertise, while maintaining the responsiveness and efficiency they count on.”

Prestigious organizations, including The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers & Partners, Super Lawyers, The American College of Real Estate Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, Martindale-Hubbell, Best Law Firms, consistently recognize Senn Fortis' attorneys for delivering exceptional client service, sophisticated legal strategies, and proven results.

“This merger is exciting not just because of the depth of experience we're bringing together, but because of the people behind it,” said Christine Lamb , managing partner at Senn Fortis.“Our clients will continue to benefit from attorneys who know their businesses intimately, understand their goals, and invest personally in their success. That combination of expertise and genuine care is what truly sets Senn Fortis apart.”

About Senn Fortis

Senn Fortis helps businesses tackle their most complex legal challenges with clarity and confidence. The firm combines sophisticated legal expertise with personal service and practical, business-minded solutions. Senn Fortis acts as a trusted strategic partner to businesses of all sizes, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 100 companies, across various industries, ensuring each client achieves its objectives. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized with numerous local and national awards and honors for their skill in providing high-caliber, trusted legal counsel across the practice areas of alternative dispute resolution, construction, corporate, employment, litigation and real estate law. For more information, visit SennFortis. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn.

Bree DeVita

Maverick Public Relations

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.