Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Participates In 21St Manama Dialogue


2025-10-31 07:16:52
QNA

Manama: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on Friday took part in the 21st Manama Dialogue, 2025, being held held Bahrain.

The conference will discuss the most pressing challenges in foreign policy, defense, and security in the Middle East.

The Peninsula

