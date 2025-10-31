Over 140 Official Delegations Visit Ukraine's Pavilion At Expo 2025 Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Each piece of the exhibition symbolizes the values of our people and tells a unique video story. This work can now be seen here, in Ukraine,” the head of state said.

Zelensky met with the creative team behind the project at the Ukrainian House.

The President thanked everyone involved“for the profound meanings embedded in it and for continuing to create and participate in such major events, even during the war.”

“Ukraine is about life, freedom, and dignity – and it is important to show this to the world,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, after its successful presentation at the World Expo 2025 in Japan, the Not For Sale pavilion was brought to the Ukrainian House.

Photo: Office of the President