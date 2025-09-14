Russia claims it's beaten cancer with the very first cancer vaccine. Could this really be the cure humanity has been waiting for?

Srinagar - In what could be a miracle improving and saving thousands of lives across the globe, Russia's mRNA-based vaccine Enteromix has displayed 100% efficacy and safety in early clinical trials. Scientists say the breakthrough could mark a new chapter in the fight against aggressive cancers, offering patients hope where few options exist.

For decades, cancer has been one of humanity's most formidable enemies. Conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, while sometimes life-saving, often take a heavy toll on the body - weakening patients and damaging healthy cells along with the malignant ones. Now, Russian researchers believe they may have found a gentler yet more powerful weapon.

A New Kind of Vaccine

Enteromix was developed by the National Medical Research Radiology Centre together with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology. Unlike chemo, which floods the body with toxic chemicals, this vaccine is designed to teach the immune system how to recognize and destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Built on the same mRNA technology that delivered COVID-19 vaccines, Enteromix carries genetic instructions that tell cells to produce proteins linked to cancer. Once the immune system spots these proteins, it learns to hunt down and attack tumors - a precision strike rather than a carpet bomb.

“This is a fundamentally new approach,” said Veronika Skvortsova, head of Russia's Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA).“The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval.”

Reported Results: 100% Immune Response

Russian officials say the vaccine has been tested on 48 patients with colorectal cancer, one of the world's most common and deadly forms of the disease. According to preliminary reports:



Every single patient showed an immune response, meaning their bodies began to fight the cancer cells.

Between 68% and 80% of patients saw their tumors shrink or stop growing. No severe side effects were reported, suggesting the vaccine may be safe enough for repeated use.

The vaccine reportedly worked even against cancers that had resisted chemotherapy. Beyond colorectal cancer, Russian scientists say versions of Enteromix are showing early promise against glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, and certain advanced melanomas.

Skepticism and Questions