Hema Malini Revealed How She Ended Up Landing A Raj Kapoor Film

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Dream Girl Hema Malini made her Bollywood debut alongside Raj Kapoor in the 1968 drama, "Sapno Ka Saudagar". But did you know how she landed the film?

During her appearance on the popular talk show "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai" hosted by Farooq Shaikh, she revealed that when they went to Madras from Delhi, they did not know many people.

Then they met director K Subramanyan. Hema's mother met the filmmaker, as she wanted she should be introduced to the audience there. He arranged a show for Hema.

Director's daughter Padma Subrahmanyam shared that after completing the shooting of "Sangam", Raj Kapoor was looking for another talent from South, and he asked Subramanyan to recommend somebody. He introduced Hema to the showman. However, there was a propaganda going on that Hema cannot act.

Expressing his confidence in Hema, Subramanyan told Raj Kapoor, "If this girl does not fit the headlines, right from the beginning, I will cut from my name the word director." His bold statement even made it to the papers.

In the meantime, Hema's iconic movie "Sholay" completed 50 years of release recently.

During a conversation with IANS, she expressed her desire to show the movie to her grandchildren.

When asked, "We are talking about Sholay even after fifty years. You have grandchildren. Have they seen Sholay?"

Hema replied: "I don't think so, but now that it has completed fifty years, I will show it to them. I will make them sit in my house one day and watch it in mini theatre, definitely."

She further shared that initially she was unhappy with her role in Sholay as she thought it was a small role compared to her earlier hit films like 'Sita and Geeta'.

"When 'Sholay' was offered to me, after making 'Seeta Aur Geeta', the same director, Ramesh Sippy told me, 'So many other characters are there and you are also one of them.' So I was feeling a little disappointed, thinking, 'Why only small role for me? Why not a bigger role?'" Hema stated.

Later, director Ramesh Sippy informed her that her role would have a huge impact on the audience, insisting her to accept it.