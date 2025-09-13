Bengaluru Metro Becomes Lifeline, Transports Live Human Heart (WATCH)

Bengaluru: In a first-of-its kind, Bengaluru's Namma Metro became a lifeline for someone waiting for a heart. For the first time since it began operations, the metro carried a live human heart, racing against time to save a life. At exactly 11:01 pm, the Green Line turned into a corridor of hope as the organ was ferried from Goraguntepalya to Sampige Road station in just 20 minutes. The journey began at Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, with its destination set at Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram. Escorting this precious cargo was a team of eight medical professionals, supported by a BMRCL security officer and two Home Guards. Assistant security officer Honne Gowda coordinated every detail, ensuring the path was clear and the mission stayed on track.

A live human heart was swiftly transported using Bengaluru's Namma Metro. Arranged by Sparsh Hospital, the heart was moved from Yeshwanthpur Metro Station to South End Circle, covering seven stations in just 20 minutes. The organ was then rushed to Apollo Hospital for a crucial... twitter/Z6XfGE7cJH

- Asianet News English (@AsianetNewsEN) September 13, 2025

Organ Transportation Through Bengaluru Metro

In a statement, BMRCL emphasized that such missions are not bound by partnerships or contracts, only by urgency and humanity.“All we require is the basic fare,” a spokesperson said,“and whenever lives are at stake, we will be there to help.” For one patient in need, the metro wasn't just public transport that night. It was the train that carried a heartbeat, and perhaps, a second chance at life. This is not the first time Bengaluru's Namma Metro has played a vital role in medical emergencies. Last month, the city witnessed its first-ever liver transportation via the metro, a groundbreaking move that showcased the system's efficiency in life-saving missions.