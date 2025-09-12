NATO General: Eastern Sentry Focused On Alliance Defense, Learning From Ukraine's Drone Expertise
“As Eastern Sentry is primarily focused on the defense of the Alliance territory, as of right now, I see no conflict between the support that individual nations are providing to Ukraine and what they are offered to contribute to this effort,” Grynkewich explained in response to a question about whether it's time to integrate NATO and Ukrainian air defense capabilities to act jointly against the same adversary.
At the same time, the General praised Ukraine's experience and the EU's initiative to build a so-called drone wall, noting that such methods align with NATO's intentions.
“This very much aligns with some of our thoughts of fortifying our eastern flank from the land and air domain perspective. I've just come back from the Baltics, where a number of states are making investments in technologies learning lessons from Ukraine about what kind of sensors, what kind of weapons, kinetic and non-kinetic, might be effective. So, integrating those sorts of defenses into our daily deterrence activities and into our regional plans is absolutely something we are going to do to move forward,” he emphasized.Read also: Sikorski on drone attacks: blaming Ukraine means echoing Kremlin propaganda
Previously, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry to strengthen the Alliance's positions along its eastern flank.
Photo: airandspaceforces
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment