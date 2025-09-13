Kazakhstan And EBRD Discuss Modernization Projects For Communal Infrastructure
At the meeting, they discussed the implementation of joint projects for the reconstruction and construction of sewage treatment facilities (STFs) in the cities of Aktobe, Karaganda, and Ridder.
The minister confirmed that the state is ready to support the construction projects of STFs within the framework of the National Project for the modernization of the energy and utilities sectors. The parties discussed the need to revise the financial model of the project in Ridder and the current status of the competitive procedures for the treatment facilities in Aktobe.
In the course of the discussion, particular attention was given to the participation of international companies in the development of the water supply and wastewater sectors. This measure reflects the priorities outlined in the recent Address of President Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is an international financial institution supporting projects in more than 30 countries worldwide. The bank has been actively working in Kazakhstan since 1993, investing in transport, energy, utilities, and financial infrastructure. To date, the EBRD has financed over 300 projects in our country with a total amount exceeding 10 billion euros, paying special attention to issues of the green economy and sustainable development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment