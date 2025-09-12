Shmyhal And Sikorski Discuss Cooperation On Intercepting Aerial Targets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal announced this on Telegram .

“The main focus is strengthening defense cooperation to address shared security challenges. Russia has chosen a strategy of escalating hybrid aggression, threatening all European countries. That's why we are seeking joint solutions to enhance the defense capabilities of both Ukraine and its European partners,” the minister stated.

Shmyhal noted,“We provided the delegation with the latest data on this week's deliberate Shahed drone attack against Poland. We discussed opportunities for cooperation in intercepting aerial targets.”

“Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering drones with allies, exchange technologies, and launch joint ventures under the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine initiatives. At the same time, Poland is interested in joint production of drones and long-range systems, including ballistic missiles,” the minister emphasized.

They also discussed the use of the European SAFE mechanism to develop the defense-industrial sectors of both countries.

Speaking on behalf of Ukrainian soldiers, Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Poland's unwavering and comprehensive support since the onset of Russia's aggression, and thanked Sikorski for his personal leadership in the matter.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on September 12 for an official visit.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram