Gemini IPO Soars On Nasdaq Debut, Gains 32%+ - Arabian Post

Gemini Space Station, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, saw its shares leap more than 32% when it began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker“GEMI”. The stock opened at $37.01, having been priced at $28, after the company raised $425 million through an initial public offering.

Gemini sold 15.2 million shares at the set price, above the originally floated range of $24 to $26 per share. Investor demand exceeded supply by over twenty times. Nasdaq also participated with a $50 million private placement simultaneous with the IPO.

The valuation placed Gemini at approximately $3.3 billion, non-diluted. After the rally, the share price settled closer to $32, still well above the IPO price but reflecting a pull-back from the intraday highs.

Gemini posted a net loss of $282.5 million for the first half of 2025, following a $159 million loss in 2024. Despite those losses, its business spans crypto exchange services, a stablecoin, and a rewards credit card product.

Regulatory developments have bolstered confidence in the cryptocurrency sector. Gemini has benefited from relaxed oversight compared with earlier years, and the IPO is seen as a signal of institutional adoption amid stronger clarity from U. S. regulators. The firm is now viewed alongside the likes of Coinbase and Bullish, both of which have gone public.

